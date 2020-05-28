Man steals police car with K9 inside, considered armed and dangerous

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Guymon police are searching for an armed and dangerous man after a patrol vehicle and rifle were stolen.
A Guymon Police Department news release said 27-year-old Rondale Turner is wanted after he escaped police custody by stealing the police vehicle and an AR-15 rifle.
On Wednesday, police officers received reports on a reckless driver in the area of 11th and Roosevelt.
When police initiated a traffic stop, the suspect, late identified as Turner, drove away east of the game reserve.
He then left the vehicle and ran into a field where he was later caught hiding.
After he was arrested, he was taken to the Texas County Jail.
While he was waiting for screening in order to enter the facility, he jumped into the driver’s seat and took off in the police vehicle.
A canine was also inside the vehicle with him during this time.
As officers pursued him in the police chase in Guymon, a civilian vehicle struck the stolen police vehicle.
When this happened, officers lost sight of Turner and began to search for him and the police vehicle into the evening.
With the help of OnStar Emergency Services, the vehicle was located in the area of mile 38 and County Road BB but Turner was nowhere to be seen.
The police canine was found unharmed and still inside the vehicle, but officers discovered an AR-15 rifle was missing from the patrol vehicle.
Police believe the rifle is in Turner’s possession and reported it stolen into National Crime Information Center database.
Police issued a bulletin for neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the look out for Turner and said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Turner is also wanted out of Sherman County on felony arrest warrants.
Turner is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the name “Gina” and a tattoo on his abdominal area with the word “Turner.”
He was last known to still be wearing handcuffs.
Anyone with information on this felon’s location should avoid contact with him and immediately call 911 or the police department at (580) 338-6525.
