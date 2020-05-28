EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start to the day with a few isolated showers around East Texas early this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today and there’s still a chance for a few more showers and thundershowers this afternoon and early evening. However, after today, rain chances come to an end and more sunshine will be in the forecast. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for tomorrow with light north winds, which means slightly lower humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Friday into the weekend. Lots of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday with humidity levels rising into early next week. A stretch of nice, quiet weather will be in place through much of next week with sunny skies and rising temperatures.