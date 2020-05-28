Nacogdoches county unemployment rate at 10.5%: One East Texas man takes advantage of job fair opportunities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As unemployment numbers rise, more east Texans are looking for jobs.
A Nacogdoches business, Express Employment Professionals, held a job fair for people in the community on Thursday. Eddie Jackson attended the job fair in hopes to find another job to supplement his household income.
“It gives me an opportunity to see what's going on in the community like who is hiring, who is offering jobs for people who don't have jobs and those who are looking for jobs,” Jackson said.
He says the pandemic greatly affected him a few months ago.
“I am recovering from that. I had to do a little bit more saving and sacrificing somethings, but I am getting back on track,” Jackson expressed.
“People are coming in and people are applying. Businesses are reaching out to say: ‘Hey, we have got this position, it needs to be filled and it needs to be filled quickly. And we are here to do exactly that,” Robert Williams, Director of Outside Sales said.
Williams says the flow of business has been steady and the number of people applying for jobs is growing day by day.
“According to our data in the area, about 35 to 45 percent of people are not going back to work. There are a multitude of reasons why such as kids being at home, unemployment checks and those people having to find other jobs,” Williams explained.
He says it is important to have job fairs and to conduct in-house interviews for the community.
“You just have to go out there and you have to put forth the effort,” Jackson said.
“During this unprecedented time, we are always going to be here to help people get the job that they want,” Williams added.
The Texas Workforce Commission says that the unemployment rate for Nacogdoches county is 10.5 percent and 11.8 percent for Angelina county.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.