Overnight reservations available for Texas State Parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Overnight reservations are now available for Texas State Parks.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife said visitors can make new overnight camping reservations at most state parks between June 1 and Sept. 7.
Campers will need to pre-purchase day passes and make overnight reservations in advance to their stay.
Reservations an be made online or by calling (512) 389-8900.
State parks are continuing to take social distancing standards and public health recommendations.
Campers are encourage to wear face coverings and to bring hand sanitizer.
As parks continue to operate at limited capacity, all equipment rentals, in-person programs, visitor centers and nature centers will remain closed.
As time goes on, overnight reservations and other park operations may change depending on COVID-19.
