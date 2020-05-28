San Augustine County suspect allegedly escaped from patrol unit during COVID-19 test

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 36-year-old man is now back in custody after he escaped from a San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit on May 22 and evaded arrest for 18 hours.
Jed Landon Townsend is still being held in the San Augustine County Jail on five charges – escape, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and theft of property. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $75,000.
San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright said that Townsend and a female suspect had been arrested in a drug bust and were transported to the jail in separate patrol units. He said the SACSO patrol units were at the jail’s sally port, and the woman was being tested for COVID-19.
The sheriff said he thought his deputy may have hit the wrong door lock.
“[Townsend] just kind of eased on out of the patrol unit and took off,” Cartwright said.
At the time of Townsend’s alleged escape, he was still in handcuffs.
During the ensuing manhunt, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the San Augustine Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
According to a post that was made on the SACSO Facebook page Thursday morning, Cartwright called in a search team from the prison system that included TDCJ personnel on horses and dogs. Eighteen hours later, Sgt. T.J. Moon spotted Townsend under a bridge on U.S. Highway 96 south.
Cartwright said that when they caught Townsend, he had managed to get the handcuffs off with a screwdriver he claimed that he had found on the side of the road. Townsend was taken back into custody without any further incident.
The theft of property charge stemmed from allegations that Townsend stole a new RV trailer from Polk County. Townsend and the female suspect had been living in the stolen RV trailer for four days when they were arrested on the drug charges, Cartwright said.
