SFA ready to bring back athletes, working on plan for fans

The department is working out the final details of how athletes will be allowed back in under social distancing guidelines. The department currently has a 25-page document outlining all of their procedures When it comes to getting fans back into the stadium, Ivey said the department is working on several plans. Homer Bryce Stadium sits 14,575 but with the added grass space around the stadium it is estimated the venue has room for roughly 25,000 fans. If the government only allows 25% capacity in the fall that would leave the university with the ability to have 6,250 fans in attendance.