WEBXTRA: Work progresses on Lufkin ISD’s new multipurpose facility

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Work is progressing on Lufkin ISD's new multipurpose facility at the high school. The new building is part of a $75 million bond that was approved in 2018 by voters that will also bring in an updated middle school campus and a new baseball and softball complex.
The building is being built right behind the score board at Abe Martin Stadium. It will be home to boys and girls basketball as well as volleyball. In addition to a full size court, it will house an auxiliary gym, coaching offices, locker rooms for all teams and officials as well as a weight room for the teams that use the gym. Seating capacity is just over 2,000.
Earlier this week a crane was brought in and has begun lifting and setting into place steel beams, finally bringing out the shape of the building.
The facility is expected to be completed by December 2020. Once done a lot of the work will begin at the middle school. Because of the place of Panther Gym at the middle school the new high school facility needs to be finished before major work can begin at the middle school.
