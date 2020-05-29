Chuck Norris joins Texas’ First Lady for Friday morning story time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most iconic martial artists in the world is showing a softer side amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the governor, First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be joined by Chuck Norris for “Stars of Texas Storytime.”
Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Norris will read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle on Facebook Live.
The First Lady has been hosting “Stars of Texas Storytime” every Tuesday and Friday since the beginning of April.
Other special guests include George Strait, Kendra Scott, Colt McCoy, Ben Crenshaw and more.
Norris has been a long-time supporter of the Abbott family. In October of 2014, the celebrity martial artist was a guest speaker during a “get out the vote” event at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler on behalf of Abbott’s campaign.
To tune into the live reading on Abbott's Facebook page, click here.
