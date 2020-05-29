City of Lufkin cancels July 4th festival, fireworks show

“A lot of time a deep concern was put into this difficult position between wanting to host the event but also to do it safely so that we are not only in compliance with the governor’s orders but also operating in the best way to keep our citizens safe,” said Mike Flinn, Lufkin’s parks and recreation director. “Mike Love & Associates Law Firm has been a great partner in this, and we share their disappointment in not being able to host the event this year.”