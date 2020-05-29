City of Lufkin cancels July 4th festival, fireworks show

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Due to COVID-19 concerns related to large crowds and social distancing, the City of Lufkin has decided to cancel its annual July 4th festival and fireworks show.
A post on the City of Lufkin Facebook page, the “difficult” decision was also made because the town’s leaders were unsure when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott would allow cities and towns the ability to host large festivals.
“A lot of time a deep concern was put into this difficult position between wanting to host the event but also to do it safely so that we are not only in compliance with the governor’s orders but also operating in the best way to keep our citizens safe,” said Mike Flinn, Lufkin’s parks and recreation director. “Mike Love & Associates Law Firm has been a great partner in this, and we share their disappointment in not being able to host the event this year.”
