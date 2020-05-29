Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is shaping up to be an absolutely beautiful day and the weather is only going to get better over the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny today as highs warm into the middle 80s. A cold front will move through East Texas this afternoon and evening which will lead to skies totally clearing out by tomorrow morning. Sunshine and middle to upper 80s for our afternoons this weekend, with pleasant starts in the morning in the lower 60s. Our sunny and dry weather pattern will continue throughout the next workweek as highs slowly warm to near 90 degrees by next Wednesday. An isolated light shower might be possible on Wednesday and Thursday of next week but the vast majority of East Texas will remain dry. Have a fantastic weekend.