Nacogdoches independent bookstore gets a little help from community

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nationwide independent bookstores are struggling to keep doors open during a pandemic. The issue was recognized by the group Nacogdoches Cash Mob.
Members approached The Bosslight Bookstore to offer a four-day cash mob event. The event aims to provide support for the business and boost sales in a short amount of time.
Bosslight’s owner, Tim Bryant, was hesitant at first, realizing so many individuals and businesses are struggling. He accepted the offer after recognizing the gesture was an act of kindness.
“We knew people that wanted to respond, so we thought, ‘Let’s go with it," Bryant said. "The response has been phenomenal. I told somebody the other day I feel like Jimmy Stewart at the end of ‘It’s a Wonderful Lif.e.' It’s been so affirming.”
The Nacogdoches Cash Mob ends Saturday at the downtown Nacogdoches store. Patrons can purchase anything from the store or purchase a $20 gift card that will get the buyer’s name into a drawing for a $50 gift card. Cards can be purchased online at the Gift Card Cash Mob Facebook page for Bosslight or at the store directly.
The results are giving Bryant a cushion as he reopens his shop.
