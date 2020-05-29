New Report Helps Agricultural Producers Navigate Federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - On May 19, 2020, USDA released details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). CFAP’s $19 billion package contains two primary components. First, USDA will partner with regional and local distributers to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat and provide those commodities to those in need. The bulk of the program is designed to provide $16 billion in direct support to farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.