One killed in two-vehicle crash in Zavalla

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Zavalla Thursday.
According to Zavalla Police Chief Chris Wade, the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 147.
Wade said a Dodge pickup was coming off of Highway 63 to turn onto Highway 147 when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way and struck a Chevrolet Malibu on the drivers side.
The driver of the Malibu was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Tracy Barrett, 57, of Kirbyville, TX.
Wade said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and possible charges are pending at this time.
