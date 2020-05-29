WATCH: One Texas: Songs from Home Week 7 performers give previews

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many performers appeared on East Texas Now Friday to preview their shows on One Texas: Songs from Home.
According to his website, Kaleb McIntire and his wife live on a farm outside Dallas with their two dogs, Big Bad John and Duke, and their pet duck, Merle Quackgard. He tours across all parts of Texas with his band and has completed multiple tours throughout Europe, where he has amassed a large following.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Trey Gonzalez grew up listening to country music in an ’01 Ford F-150 where he sang along to the likes of George Strait and Alan Jackson. As time would pass, he began to enjoy the tones of Eric Church, Easton Corbin, Luke Bryan, and Cody Johnson.
David Adam Byrnes has had traveled the country and opened for artists like: Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Joe Nichols, Josh Abbott Band and many others.
