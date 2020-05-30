Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: High pressure has moved into our area and it’s sticking around for the rest of the week. Clear and sunny skies are expected today with warm temperatures, in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day, with lots of sun and upper 80s. A bit more cloud cover will move in for the work week, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Monday on through Friday be prepared for upper 80s to low 90s and light winds.