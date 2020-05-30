Since re-opening, Lufkin’s Pitser Garrison Convention Center has made many changes for events held there

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many businesses across East Texas are getting back into the swing of things.
The Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin has been hosting events, and the 25 percent capacity rule is in full effect.
“It all depends on the layout, as well. For some events that are looking at maybe having 800 to 1000 people for their event, they’re looking at doing those events on multiple nights and spreading that out," said Brant Lee, the director of convention services. "So, we are already seeing a trend of people getting accustomed to the situation we’re currently in and making those changes.”
Lee said they have protocols in place like sanitizing stations, contactless entry, and scans for all employees.
“Even for contractors that come in, whether they are doing catering or any services for the events, we want to make sure and ensure the citizens that their health and safety is the number one priority,” Lee added.
He said the convention center has had to postpone events and even experienced a few cancellations.
“Of course, we refunded all funds to those organizations during this time,” Lee said.
“Our circumstances in light of this coronavirus are quite similar to those of our citizens and that is the effects of it. It affects us because they affect the business in the area,” said Bruce Green, Lufkin’s deputy city manager.
Now that the convention center is re-opened for business, Green said the city is going through the budget process and will be making adjustments to cover the losses.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to the citizens if they choose to attend these public events. But we will have every guideline in place to ensure that,” Lee added.
Lee said the convention center will designate an at-risk population area for events.
