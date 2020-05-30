WEBXTRA: Artist in process of adding color to Lufkin Little League mural

LUKFIN, Texas (KTRE) - The mural set to honor the two U.S. Championship teams from Lufkin Little League is starting to get some color.
Scenes from the 2017 US Little League US Champions and 2018 Junior League US Champions will be featured on the piece that is on the side of the old Penny’s building at the corner of First Street and Frank Avenue.
This is a project by the Lufkin Landscape Taskforce. Artist Byron Jones hopes the project will be done by the end of June.
