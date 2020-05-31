Lufkin police: Suspect fired at least 10 shots at man, his family

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department are investigating a shooting incident in which a man stopped at an intersection and fired at least 10 shots at a man and his family members Saturday morning.
According to the Lufkin Police Department media report, the shooting incident occurred in the 800 block of North Avenue near the intersection with Culverhouse Street at about 9:46 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect pulled up to the home of one of the victim’s family members and asked to speak to the victim.
Then after the suspect fired the shots, he fled in a vehicle before LPD officers arrived at the scene.
Lt. Mike Shurley, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department said that no one was injured in the incident. He added that it didn’t appear that any of the rounds hit the house.
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department have obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the suspect, who has been identified as Anthony Coutee, 38, of Lufkin, Shurley said.
The media report stated that Lufkin PD officers collected 10 jacketed .40-caliber shell casings and one live round at the scene.
