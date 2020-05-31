Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid to upper 80s and see plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light from the east. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow, expect partly sunny skies and mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days with partly sunny skies, upper 80s, and a low chance for rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to reach the low 90s by Thursday. The extra cloud cover will move out by the end of the work week and start of the weekend with 90s sticking around.