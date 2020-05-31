WEBXTRA: Protesters demonstrate in front of Lufkin City Hall to remember George Floyd

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -A group of protesters gathered in front of Lufkin’s city hall on Sunday to remember George Floyd, the black man who was killed while he was in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Although there were some exchanges of different opinions, the protest remained peaceful, and participants said that is the best way to get their message across. They said that they wanted to seek justice in the Floyd case and raise awareness of the police brutality incidents that have occurred all over the country.
At one point, the protesters silently took a knee for eight minutes in memory of the eight minutes of the now-viral video of the Floyd incident that show Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck.
