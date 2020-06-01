First Alert: Slight rain chances through midweek before we crank up the warmth

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper-level disturbance spinning through west-central Texas will keep a 30% chance of rain in our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of any shower activity, it will be warm and more humid as daytime highs top out around 90-degrees.
As this disturbance shifts east of our area later in the week, our rain chances will fizzle, which means our temperatures will start to sizzle just a bit as we climb into the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies.
The upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy, and mainly dry before tropical moisture may arrive next week, all depending upon the evolution of Tropical Depression Three that is currently churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.