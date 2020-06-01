Lufkin police urge public caution after woman dies a few days after COVID-19 diagnosis

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 50-year-old woman died at her home on Airport Avenue days after she went to a local emergency room and was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Lufkin PD officers responded to a 911 call about a deceased person at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. The house is located in the 1600 block of Airport Avenue.
Her family told LPD officers that they had urged the woman to go back to the hospital because of her declining health conditions, but she declined. According to a press release, the family told officers that they called for an ambulance for her on Saturday, but she refused to be transported to the hospital.
“They told officers that [their relative] had been in her room for most of the day and that they could hear her coughing occasionally,” the press release stated. “They went to check on her after noticing that she had been unusually quiet. That is when they found her in bed, unconscious, not breathing, and cool to the touch.”
According to the press release, her daughter, who lives out of town, had spoken to her on the phone about 45 minutes before LPD officers were dispatched out to the home on Airport Avenue.
The family also told police that the woman had a history of diabetes and had a pacemaker.
"Please keep Ms. Nerren’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We know this must come as quite a shock to lose her so quickly,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “If you believe you have COVID-19 or have been diagnosed and experience difficulty breathing, please seek medical attention immediately. Unfortunately, we’ve seen how rapidly this deadly disease can move.”
The press release stated that the Angelina County & Cities Health District has been notified of the woman’s death.
The last ACCHD update on Saturday indicated that Angelina County currently has 210 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and four deaths.
