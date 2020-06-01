Mahomes urges unity amid protests over death of George Floyd

“All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal,” Mahomes said in a statement he posted on his Twitter page Monday afternoon. “I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters and become something better.”