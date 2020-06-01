Nacogdoches leaders offer a word to their community following death of George Floyd

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Jim Sevey wears different leadership hats these days in Nacogdoches. Chief of Police, interim city manager, and he even has a say at the regional airport. This week following the death of George Floyd, Sevey says he has his mind on relationships at every level.
"As tragic as this situation is it helps all of us across the nation think about our responsibilities toward our community.”
Sevey had department leaders at the NPD review with each officer the proper ways of responsiveness
"My training sergeant Keith Hawkins put out training information earlier this past week to remind officers that we need to stick to our policies, stick to our procedures because they are written so they'll have the least impact on individuals and on a community."
Then on Friday, the chief wrote a letter issued as a statement from the city of Nacogdoches.
"I thought, what I need people to know is that this is not Minneapolis. This is Nacogdoches. We have a good, responsive group of public safety folks here. We know that we're a part of this community. We know we're not apart from it," said the chief about his decision to write the letter.
The daughter of Richard Lundie, the president of the Nacogdoches chapter of the NAACP, is a Houston police officer. When violence erupts, he can't help but worry.
"Protesting is one of your amendment rights to go out there to protest, but to protest and tear down buildings and bust windows and destruct other people's stuff that's not a protest. That's vandalism."
Lundie leads an NAACP meeting tomorrow night. His message to members, he says, will be a reminder on other ways to make changes.
"You have the power to make changes and that's by going down there and voting. Sitting at home watching TV is not going to change anything. You can sit at home and watch TV and be an armchair quarterback on what's going on in the world, but you can't change anything unless you get out there and get involved," said the military veteran.
And both leaders volunteered a similar message to their community.
"Having a conversation is much more positive than having a yelling match," said Chief Sevey.
“And understand that we are our brother’s keeper and we need to work together on everything because you can solve things just by conversation, not by argument, but by conversation.”
