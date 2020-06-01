No eligibility requirements for East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program amid COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Families will not have to meet certain specifications to take part in the East Texas Food Bank’s annual Summer Feeding Program.
In a statement, the organization announced the program is kicking off at 23 East Texas locations on Monday, June 1.
Those food distribution sites can be found in the following cities: Tyler, Longview, Carthage, Hallsville, Hawkins, Jacksonville, Jefferson, Kilgore, Marshall, Mineola, Rusk, Whitehouse, Waskom, Wills Point and Winona.
According to ETFB, “The Summer Food Program serves children over the summer when they no longer have access to free and reduced meals and snacks that they receive during the school year.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these locations will remain as drive-thru operations. Participants will not be required to register, show proof of age, or provide proof of income.
For more information of the Summer Food Program closest to you, click here.
