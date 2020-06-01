Search for missing Carthage man now focused in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Today the search for a Panola County man, missing for nearly two weeks, focused on a stretch of U.S. Highway 59 in Livingston.
Seventy-nine-year-old Joe Roy McMillian has been missing since May 21st.
Surveillance video shows McMillian leaving a business on FM 1970 just after three that afternoon.
Later, video captured along Highway 59 shows what investigators believe to be his blue single cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck driving through Nacogdoches and continuing south.
The Panola County Sheriff’s department had officers checking video surveillance from gas stations and other businesses along highway 59 in Livingston today. McMillian’s family also continued their part of the search near a Livingston gas station.
“We’ve basically been going in all the different directions that you could possibly go from that little area to try to see if we are able to locate his truck back on the road again,” said granddaughter-in-law Morin McMillian.
McMillian said Livingston is the last place they have video of his truck.
“We have not found any video surveillance of him outside of Livingston or his truck,” McMillian said. “Of his truck because we’re still not sure who was driving the truck.
A gas station attendant who works off of Highway 59 in Diboll said they were able to get video to investigators showing a blue truck passing by around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday.
“The time frame just happened to be about thirty-five minutes past when he should’ve left Carthage, which meant he would have been passing by here about that time,” they said. “And they were pretty sure that the blue truck they’d seen passing was him.”
The family is offering up to a $5,000 reward. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with surveillance cameras pointed at Highway 59 to check that video for signs of McMillian or his blue, single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Texas license plate DMK-2975.
