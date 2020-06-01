SFA student athletes workout on campus for first time since COVID-19 shutdown

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA student-athletes were allowed back on campus for the first time to use the facilities since they were shut down in early April due to COVID-19.
Monday was the first day the NCAA allowed for student-athletes to be back on campus for voluntary workouts. There was a steady flow of athletes throughout the day using the weight room next to Homer Bryce Stadium according to the athletic department.
The University set up guidelines for the athletes to follow. Each athlete had their temperature taken before being allowed into the building for their one-hour workout. Weight machines were spaced out and blocked from behind so spotting had to be done on the side of the bars. Every weight and piece of equipment was sanitized after it was used. The restrooms and water fountains remain closed.
“It felt really good to get back in the training room,” Ladyjack basketball player Aalyiah Johnson said. “They put a good workout together for us. It felt good to be back. It is home in there. The training staff did a great job keeping everything sanitary, keeping a minimum amount of people in the weight room. They are being good about it.”
SFA is reopening its facilities in phases. The first phase started Monday, with just athletes living in Nacogdoches and within 50 miles allowed.
Athletic Director Ryan Ivey is hopeful summer access programs can start July 1, which would be the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams.
