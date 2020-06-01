Lufkin Little League returns to practice

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sounds of happy children could be heard all around Morris rank Park on Monday after the city of Lufkin started allowing teams to use their fields for practice.
The season was put on hold earlier in the spring for COVID-19. Leagues around the state have been given clearance to start play on June 15. Lufkin will resume their season at that time.
“The city officials and everybody have worked hard in trying to make something come together,” coach James Mitchell said. “I hope it can stay together. I hope they understand the rules and regulations we have to follow.”
Under new preventative guidelines the city will be closing off the general seating area. They are asking for immediate family members only to come to the games and bring chairs to sit in down the fence line. The bleachers will be used as an overflow for the dugouts as a way to keep kids socially distanced. Spectators are also asked to ear masks.
It may be a little incontinent but the kids are just ready to get back on the field.
“It’s been very boring,” player Adam Sanchez said. “Just playing video games all day. Nothing really much to do besides sitting there and doing nothing.”
