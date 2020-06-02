Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas reopening

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Monday, the Boys and Girls Clubs in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and Hardin Counties reopened. Next week, clubs in Diboll and Polk County will reopen. All were closed in mid-March as a precaution against COVID -19.
This week, children within a small group sit on an ‘x’ marking off six feet from their friends. It’s lunchtime at the Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches.
The 25% occupancy limit due to COVID-19 prevents about 250 children from joining in at the Nacogdoches center. A tough decision for Steve Davidson, the clubs’ president and CEO.
"Here in Nacogdoches for example we're only registering 75 children for the summer program. And in the Lufkin club, for example, we're registering 80."
Social distancing rules are in place, but sometimes difficult to enforce. One child was observed giving a playful embrace of a playmate. Children, like many adults, crave social interaction, according to Burke counselor Micaela Fitzgerald.
"Anything with this pandemic has been abnormal in a kid's life. We have school that's taken away and now summer activities that look a little different and so a lot of times this can bring up a nervousness or an anxiety," said Fitzgerald, who also serves on the agency’s advisory committee.
For hundreds of Deep East Texas children, The Boys and Girls Club is their summer routine. Parents must return to work, while children need supervision and instruction. Staff members have the responsible job of enforcing the club's pandemic safeguards.
"The group of kids would stay with that staff member for all day. They wouldn't have interaction with other groups during the course of the day, again to ensure safety," said Davidson.
Restrictions are placed on who can enter the buildings.
"We have no guests, no visitors or parents are allowed into the building. Just our kids and our staff. We are disinfecting the areas as the kids rotate," said Davidson.
There are still openings at each center.
"We're doing our registration on a week to week basis this year,” explained Davidson. So, if you don't need the club for the entire summer and you just need it for a couple of weeks we'll be there to provide that resource for you."
Davidson wants the fewer numbers at the clubs to reassure parents. At the same time, the child advocate knows there will be children who desperately need the structure this summer but will go without.
