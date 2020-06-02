Community members protest police brutality outside of Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students, professors, and community members lined North Street in Nacogdoches to peacefully protest police brutality.
An organizer said yesterday they had a group of about eight people standing outside the Stephen F. Austin sign and today, more than one hundred people showed up with signs to stand in solidarity, and chants of “Black lives matter,” “Say his name,” and more were repeated.
They encouraged one another to remember why they were in attendance and reflect on the words on their signs.
The traffic on North Street was mostly filled with positive responses from passersby.
They also had water and snacks for protesters as well.
“There’s a lot of people and they’re all here for the same reason. It’s a very good atmosphere of safety and protesting what we know is right, and what has to be done right now,” said Annabeth Chapman, one of the organizers. “And I think it’s a good energy out here right now. There’s been a lot of thumbs up, cheering. It’s really nice to see there’s people in the community that support this too.”
Chapman says she was happy with the turnout and they want to continue gathering as long as they can.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.