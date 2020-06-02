Cowboy to have training camp in Frisco under NFL decision

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys will not be heading to Oxnard, their home away from home.
According to a report by ESPN Tuesday afternoon, all NFL franchises will have to do their training camp at their home facilities. Dallas was one of eight teams set to have training camp away from their home practice facilities. Now the Cowboys will have to use The Star in Frisco.
It is the latest change by the NFL due to the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus. The Cowboys have spent their first half of each training camp since 2012 in Oxnard before heading back to Dallas for the second half. This will be the first time the Cowboys have held camp at their facility.
NFL teams are expected to begin training camp in Late July. The Cowboys and Steelers will be the first two teams to start since they have been chosen to play in the Hall of Fame game. All NFL off season activities from the draft to OTA’s have been done virtually. Team facilities have slowly started to open back up but coaches and players are still not allowed in the team buildings.
