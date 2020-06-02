First Alert: A slight chance of rain under partly cloudy skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a mainly dry day as we have seen a bit more in the way of sunshine this afternoon.
While an isolated shower or two are possible through the early evening hours, most areas will remain dry under partly cloudy skies.
An upper-level disturbance spinning east through Oklahoma and into Arkansas will keep a 30% chance of rain in our forecast for Wednesday and a 20% chance of rain on Thursday. Outside of any shower activity, it will be warm and more humid as daytime highs top out in the lower 90’s.
As this disturbance shifts east of our area later in the week, our rain chances will fizzle, which means our temperatures will start to sizzle just a bit as we climb into the lower-to-middle 90’s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
The upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy, and mainly dry before tropical moisture may arrive next week, all depending upon the evolution of Tropical Storm Cristobal that is currently churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
If we were to be impacted by Cristobal, it more than likely would be late Sunday night and early next week. Its track is of ultimate importance since that would dictate rain amounts and overall impacts for us in the Piney Woods.
