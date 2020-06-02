First Alert: Temperatures will be climbing the ladder as we head toward the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper-level disturbance spinning just to our north will keep a 30% chance of rain in our forecast for Wednesday and a 20% chance of rain on Thursday. Outside of any shower activity, it will be warm and more humid as daytime highs top out in the lower 90’s.
As this disturbance shifts east of our area later in the week, our rain chances will fizzle, which means our temperatures will start to sizzle just a bit as we climb into the lower-to-middle 90’s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. We will certainly have that summer feel in the air by Friday and this weekend.
The upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy, and mainly dry before tropical moisture may arrive next week, all depending upon the evolution of Tropical Storm Cristobal that is currently churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
If we were to be impacted by Cristobal, it would be late Sunday night and early next week. Stay tuned as we continue to give you updates on the tropics as our eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico.
