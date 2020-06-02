Lufkin ISD announces families may be eligible to receive pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Lufkin Independent School District families may be eligible to receive pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits to buy food.
Officials say the application is now open.
To receive the PEBT benefits, those eligible are children 5 to 18 years old who received SNAP food benefits for the month of March 2020 and children up to 21 years old who are certified for free or reduced-price meals at school in Texas during the 2019-20 school year.
Children that attend a school that offers free meals to all students are eligible as well.
If you are interested in applying for PEBT benefits, you can find out more information by going to our KTRE homepage, scrolling down and clicking in the big red box. You can also find the application here or click here for more information on eligibility.
