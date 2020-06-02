Teen charged with killing pregnant teen arrested again for possession of child porn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The teen accused of the shooting death of a 15-year-old Amarillo girl has been arrested again.
Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Tanner Sims on June 1 for charges of possession of child pornography. The arrest comes just days after Sims was released from the Randall County jail on a $50,000 bond.
There is no bond listed for the child pornography charge.
In May, police arrested him for the shooting death of 15-year-old Adrianna Leshay Martin.
Martin was found on April 27 at a home on Everett Avenue with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where she later died.
According to a criminal complaint, Sims “did then and there by criminal negligence, cause the death of an individual, Adrianna Martin, by engaging in repeated acts with the victim and others involving firing an unloaded firearm at each other and then leaving the same firearm accessible to the victim without informing the victim that it was loaded.”
The complaint says the during an investigation, Sims admitted that he had been playing games with the gun with Martin and other friends. The game involved handling the gun when it was unloaded, and participants would point the gun at each other and pull the trigger.
Sims told investigators on the day Martin died he loaded the gun that was used in this game and left it laying out.
When Martin picked up the gun, Sims said he grabbed for it while telling her it was loaded. In grabbing for the gun, Sims caused it to discharge, shooting her in the head.
The family says Martin was pregnant when she died.
