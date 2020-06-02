Texas A&M University System to consider how to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year today

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M University System will consider how to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year today.
This morning at 8:30 a.m., the board of regents will hold a special telephone meeting to talk about how to reopen the 11 universities and eight state agencies for the fall.
Members will consider the approval of the A&M System’s COVID-19 response plan for reopening campus and programs.
Discussion will also include the establishment of the “secure-America” institute with their engineering experiment station.
To attend the telephone meeting, go here.
