Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures will be warm but comfortable today in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and a few showers are possible. These showers are associated with gulf moisture from Tropical Depression 3 that has formed in the southern most portion of the Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to track the tropics for any further development. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for rain. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and hot, in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances return for Sunday afternoon and will carry over into Monday as well.