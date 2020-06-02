WEBXTRA: Lufkin City Council to consider authorization of supplemental funds

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will meet tonight to discuss a few items on the agenda.
They will be considering the authorization of supplemental funds for many city services— such as water and sewer, solid waste, animal services, special events at the pines theater and many other city services.
Due to sales tax being down this year from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city budget will be reviewed overall.
The city council will be looking at the second agenda item to consider approval for medical units such a Acadian and an additional unit Lone Star, to obtain a license in order operate within the city.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with the city of Lufkin Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold about more of what will be discussed at the city council meeting at Lufkin City Hall at 5 p.m.
