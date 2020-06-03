Airports across East Texas receive emergency funds to counter coronavirus-related losses

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Transportation Commissioners approved federal relief grants for General Aviation Airports and Rural Transit Districts across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds come through the federal CARES Act, which provides emergency funds for individuals, families, and businesses economically impacted by the novel coronavirus. According to a press release from TxDOT, more than $6.7 million in federal grant funding was approved for 182 airports in Texas as part of a $10 billion federal economic relief fund package.
The Angelina County Airport in Burke is receiving $69,000, which can be used to cover any lost revenue they’ve had.
At the beginning of the pandemic, with closures, the airport was getting about 10 percent of its normal revenue. Around May they were a little more than 50 percent of normal business. And in the coming weeks, airport manager Gary Letney said that they will hopefully be getting closer to normal business.
