Dangerous heat returns to Palo Duro Canyon today

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Dangerous heat returns to Palo Duro Canyon.
It’s that time of year when the sun angle is high and the heat of summer has returned.
Highs across the Panhandle will climb well into the upper 90s for the end of the week and into the weekend.
As a result, the temperatures in the Palo Duro Canyon will be several degrees warmer. On top of that, the humidity will be a little higher in the canyon and this makes it even harder for the body to cool itself.
Temperatures in the canyon will reach 100 to 105 degrees, so any outdoor activities could be stressful to the body. Lots of water and taking frequent breaks to try to cool off are always a good idea. Hiking in the early hours of the day when it is cooler is also a good idea.
This is really the first time this year that this kind of heat is present in the canyon and it has been known to catch people off guard so be careful and stay hydrated.
