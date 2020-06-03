East Texas organization gets $5 million in CARES funding to assist with electric bills

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas organization has announced they have received $5 million in funding to help those who have experienced a reduction in income pay their electric bills.
Karen Swenson, the executive director of Greater East Texas Community Action Program, said the funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“We have some very hot months in the near future and anyone with a reduction in income needs to apply,” Swenson said.
GETCAP covers 20 counties: Nacogdoches, Angelina, Polk, Houston, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Rusk, Cherokee, Smith, Wood, Gregg, Hardin, Liberty, Galveston, Jefferson, Orange, Chambers, Tyler, Newton, Jasper, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, Harrison, Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt and Upshur.
“Please don’t fret over those energy bills,” Swenson said. “There is money there, you just have to apply.”
Swenson said there is no need to apply in person and anyone with a reduction in income can apply at get-cap.org.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.