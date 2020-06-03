First Alert: Hot and humid with a slight chance of a cooling shower

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will feel like typical, early June weather in East Texas on Thursday and Friday as we have you down for a 20% chance of an isolated, afternoon shower in the forecast. Otherwise, it will be hotand humid under partly cloudy skies as those daytime highs start to climb into the middle 90’s.
The upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy, and mainly dry with highs climbing into the middle 90’s. This first weekend in June will certainly feel like an early summer weekend in East Texas, that’s for sure.
Then our eyes turn to the tropical moisture that will arrive next week, all depending upon the evolution of Tropical Storm Cristobal that is currently moving over the southern Mexican coastline.
Most of the forecast models and projections from the National Hurricane Center take Cristobal toward the Gulf coast states by late this weekend, with a possible landfall anywhere between the upper Texas coast to Mobile Bay. At this time, the likely or higher probable destination is southern Louisiana.
Cristobal’s track will play an important role as to what our impacts will be here in East Texas Sunday night and next Monday. We will likely get rain should he track near our area, but if we are on the western side or cleaner side of the cyclone, then we would see less rain and have minimal impacts.
Once we get into the middle of next week, a rare, June cool front may move through, providing us with a quick shot of rain to go along with a slight drop in temperatures.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.