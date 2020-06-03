Houston Texans set to honor George Floyd on day of funeral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Texans will not be having virtual team meetings next Tuesday. Instead the team will take the day off and allow any players or staff time to attend the George Floyd funeral.
While Floyd’s death occurred in Minneapolis, the funeral will be in his hometown of Houston. Floyd grew up in the third ward part of the city and was a former athlete at Jack Yates High School.
“I think everyone has to admit their mistakes along the way,” Head Coach and General manager Bill O’Brien said. “We all have to stand up and understand that what is going on in this country right now is wrong. It’s wrong. Relative to many, many things. It’s not just police brutality, although that’s what we’re talking about right now. It’s corporate America. It’s professional sports. It’s the medical area. It’s the legal area. We all have to do our part. We all have to do it now.”
The team also introduced new safety Michael Thomas to the team. In 2016 Thomas grabbed headlines with Collin Kapernick when he took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before Miami Dolphins games. Thomas is also from Houston and said the words of O’Brien and the peaceful protests he has seen in his hometown are inspiring.
“Being new here and hearing Coach O’Brien say that compared to what we’ve heard in the past,” Thomas said. “The past couple of years when we tried to use our voices and our platforms to speak about these social injustices and unjust murders because and police brutality, I mean, it’s so encouraging, because now I don’t feel like I have to hide who I am, I don’t have to suppress my anger, my frustration which coincides with the rest of the black and the African American community that’s been going on for, like he said, over 400 years.”
