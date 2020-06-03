Houston Texans set to honor George Floyd on day of funeral

“Being new here and hearing Coach O’Brien say that compared to what we’ve heard in the past,” Thomas said. “The past couple of years when we tried to use our voices and our platforms to speak about these social injustices and unjust murders because and police brutality, I mean, it’s so encouraging, because now I don’t feel like I have to hide who I am, I don’t have to suppress my anger, my frustration which coincides with the rest of the black and the African American community that’s been going on for, like he said, over 400 years.”