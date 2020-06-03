Kurth Memorial Public Library hosts virtual, curbside Summer Reading Program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Although school is out, education continues. Kurth Memorial Library has open registration. The library has gone virtual and curbside for their summer reading program this year.
“You can come by, drive thru and register this week. You can pick up your sign in prizes for the kids. It is all for 18 years old and younger. Then, can get your craft packets once a week,” Library director, Lorraine Simoneau said. “Virtually, we are hosting story times, craft directions, author meetings and special events on our library Facebook page.”
Simoneau says it is important to have these summer reading programs available to promote literature and literacy in the community.
‘We support the kids who are not in school during the summer, and obviously this year they haven't been in school for a while. So, this gives them an opportunity to continue learning in a fun environment,” Simoneau explained.
The programs will also keep the kids busy.
“They need to be able to focus once in a while on something that is good for them. Just to keep that momentum going for education. You know, there is a summer slide every year for reading,” Simoneau expressed.
Whether it is online learning or hands-on, these programs give children a chance to catch up on their reading skills before the fall.
“One of the things that is most important is that we are here to support the schools,” Simoneau added. “We are here to make reading fun. And we try to promote a the overall love of reading.”
Simoneau says you can sign up for the summer reading program inside the library, Monday through Friday between 9:00am until 6:00pm, curbside on Monday through Friday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm and online at Kurth Memorial Library summer reading program Facebook page as well.
