The Outlaw Golf Tournament returning to Lufkin in July

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The John Outlaw Tournament will be back in Lufkin for a ninth straight year this July.
The annual event is a fundraiser for scholarships for Lufkin ISD athletes. It will take place at Crown Colony Country Club July 24-26. The event will be a 2 man scramble with teams capped off at the first 72 to pay. The registration fee is $550 a team.
The event is in memory of the late former Panther head coach John Outlaw.
To sign up you can call the Crown Colony pro shop at 936-637-8800
