Sam Fidone making the best of tough COVID-19 situation on professional golf journey

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Sam Fidone shot a great round of golf on Tuesday with a 5-under 65 at the Fore the Kids Shootout at Brownwood Country Club. Sadly the day was not good enough after shooting 2-over in round one and Fidone missed the cut by one stroke at the first APT event since the tour shutdown in mid March.
Fidone was hoping to be part of the Mackenzie Tour with PGA Canada and earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour as well but the COVID-19 pandemic forced PGA Canada to cancel the Mackenzie Tour and qualifying for Korn Ferry was also canceled.
“For the guys in my position, working their way up through the developmental tours, more than likely will see their tours canceled for the year,” Fidone said. "I satrted the year with an APT event in Louisiana and played alright. I was midway through my practice round for my next tournament and the rules official came out and told us that the tournament was canceled. "
Fidone is based out of Dallas and during the initial phase of the shutdown his home course was closed.
“I couldn’t play at home,” Fidone said. “They had guards outside the gate and were not letting anyone in to play or even hit a few balls on the range.”
Fidone would come back home and be able to play on his childhood course, Crown Colony allowing him to stay in tournament shape.
Now back on tour things are a little different.
“Now they are not allowing family members at the golf course for these events,” Fidone said. “If you want a family member to come they have to caddie for you which is what me and my girlfriend are doing right now. She is with me being my temporary caddie because she is not at work with her job being affected as well.”
Fidone is using this time back on the APT tour to get his game ready for a challenging 2021.
“My goal is just preparing for next year,” Fidone said. “It is preparing for Q school next year and for the rest of this year it is just about making a little bit of cash. My next two APT events will be coming up in a few weeks and then I am also playing in a three day tournament in Kilgore. There are a lot of little East Texas tournaments that i never would engage in because I would be on the road or I would be out of town. You might see me at the Outlaw."
