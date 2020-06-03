Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is shaping up to be another warm day for us as afternoon highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. A few folks will see a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening but once we lose our daytime heating, any rain in the area will quickly dissipate. Over the next few days, rain chances will be very low, and any shower or thundershower that does form will likely stay contained to Deep East Texas. With less than abundant rain chances, afternoon temperatures will continue to climb into the middle 90s by Saturday. Cloud cover increases on Sunday and our rain chances could quickly jump up if Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall along the gulf coast close enough to effect us. If so, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Monday before drying out on Tuesday.