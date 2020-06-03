Wednesday’s Weather: Slight chance for a shower

EAST TEXAS(KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with mostly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s this morning and reach near 90 degrees this afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most of the area will remain dry. Partly cloudy, warm and humid for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s headed into the weekend with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, some areas could be seeing the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal if the track brings it close enough to Texas. A slight chance for rain for Sunday through early next week will be very dependent on the track of the tropical system. At the very least, some cloud cover and north winds could bring in some slightly cooler and less humid air to East Texas.