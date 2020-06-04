East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices lower compared to last week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
All weight class averages of both feeder steers and heifers ended between three and five dollars lower. That’s compared to last week. There were also some hard-to-place calves that dropped seven dollars lower.
Meantime, slaughter cows weakened and went down by three dollars. Slaughter bulls finished off about five dollars lower.
According to the market report, rising weekly slaughter rates are being overshadowed by trade tensions between the US and China. The strained trade agreement between the countries is reflected in the most recent board closing.
