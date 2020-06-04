First Alert: Feeling very much like early June in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a warm and humid night with lows in the lower 70's.
Friday will feature a partly-to-mostly sunny sky with a meager, 20% chance of an isolated shower. Otherwise, it will be hot and muggy as daytime highs rise into those lower-to-middle 90’s.
The upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy, and mainly dry with highs climbing into the middle 90’s. This first weekend in June will certainly feel like an early summer weekend in East Texas, that’s for sure.
Then our eyes turn to the tropical moisture that will arrive late Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday, in association with Tropical Depression Cristobal, which has weakened for the time being now that he has made an initial landfall in Campeche, Mexico.
Most of the forecast models and projections from the National Hurricane Center take Cristobal toward the Gulf coast states by late this weekend, with a possible landfall anywhere between the upper Texas coast to New Orleans by late Sunday night or very early Monday morning. At this time, the most probable destination for this second landfall is southern Louisiana as either a strong tropical storm or a category one hurricane.
Cristobal’s track will play an important role as to what our impacts will be here in East Texas on Monday. We will likely get rain should he track near our area, but if we are on the western side or cleaner side of the cyclone, then we would see less rain and have minimal impacts.
Behind a departing Cristobal, it will be very hot on Tuesday with highs soaring into the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies and a 30% chance of rain.
A cool front will then glide through our area on Wednesday, ushering in some drier air and slightly cooler temperatures for the back half of next week.
